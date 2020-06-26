Kanye West Partners With Gap for New Yeezy Line

Kanye West is producing moves.

On Friday, the “I Love It” rapper announced that he will be expanding his acclaimed YEEZY trend empire with a lengthy-phrase collaboration with Gap.

In a press release, West and the popular retailer declared that their new partnership will “disrupt retail,” striving to “take the creativity, fashion leadership, global recognition and energy of YEEZY and fuel it with Gap brand’s 51 years of expertise, 88% brand awareness, global reach and best-in-class supply chain” although also furthering the development of YEEZY and introducing each manufacturers to a new audiences.

Staying genuine to YEEZY’s minimalist and athleisure-inspired aesthetic, YEEZY Gap Line will be comprised of modern-day and elevated essentials for males, females and children at available selling price factors, providing his creative route and bringing his celebrated vision to Gap outlets and its digital channels.

Supporters of West’s streetwear brand can count on to see the YEEZY Gap Line accessible in Gap outlets and Gap.com in 2021.