Kansas State football players call for school to take action after student’s offensive George Floyd tweet

Numerous Kansas State football players are talking out in reaction to an offensive tweet from a college student at the college.

In a tweet despatched Thursday, Kansas State college student Jaden McNeil mocked George Floyd, who died May possibly 25 after a now-previous Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for additional than 8 minutes.

Congratulations to George Floyd on becoming drug totally free for an overall thirty day period! — Jaden McNeil (@McNeilJaden) June 25, 2020

Wildcats defensive back again Tee Denson condemned McNeil’s article, saying he would “refuse to play for a program that tolerates ignorance.”

Fellow Kansas State players Joshua Youngblood, Malik Knowles and Walter Neil Jr. also known as for the school to take quick action. In a due to the fact-deleted tweet, Youngblood explained he would not return to Kansas State till McNeil is “kicked out.”

Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor unveiled a statement addressing the controversy Friday early morning, which was retweeted by head mentor Chris Klieman.

“Recent tweets from a K-State student downplaying the Black Lives Matter effort and the tragic and senseless death of George Floyd are disgusting and totally inappropriate and not reflective of who we are as a university or our athletic department,” Taylor said. “They are not reflective of our administration and objectives.

“We are fully commited to listening and supporting our Black athletes, Black learners and customers of our Black local community and getting optimistic techniques in the issues of social injustice and racism.”

Our system and our coaches will carry on to be component of the answer when it will come to racial injustice. I really like our players and they know I have their backs. — Chris Klieman (@CoachKli) June 26, 2020

McNeil is the president and founder of America 1st College students, an firm “defined by our support for closed borders, traditional families, the American worker and Christian values.” McNeil and his firm were accused of possessing ties to white nationalism previously this calendar year, but he denied representing white nationalism “in any way, shape or form.”

In a assertion shared Friday afternoon, Kansas State president Richard Myers explained the college is launching an quick overview of its possibilities and declared the school will “continue to fight for social justice.”

“The insensitive comments posted by one K-State student hurts our entire community. These divisive statements do not represent for the values of our university,” Myers explained. “We condemn racism and bigotry in all its forms.”