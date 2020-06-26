Justin Bieber Files $20 Million Lawsuit Against Sexual Assault Accusers!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Justin Bieber has filed defamation lawsuits towards two females who accused him of sexually assaulting them by way of Twitter.

The suit was filed towards the two Jane Does are recognized in the suit by their Twitter handles @danielleglvn and @ItsnotKadi and respective names on social media: Danielle and Kadi.

