Justin Bieber Files $20 Million Lawsuit Against Sexual Assault Accusers!!

Justin Bieber has filed defamation lawsuits towards two females who accused him of sexually assaulting them by way of Twitter.

The suit was filed towards the two Jane Does are recognized in the suit by their Twitter handles @danielleglvn and @ItsnotKadi and respective names on social media: Danielle and Kadi.

When the allegations had been initially manufactured, Bieber posted receipts proving that he was at the Met Gala alongside his then-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

“Danielle claimed she was sexually assaulted at the Four Seasons Hotel on March 9, 2014, however, Bieber did not stay at that hotel in March 2014 and there are multiple witnesses and documentary evidence to dispute Danielle’s malicious lie,” the complaint obtained by Individuals, says, incorporating that Kadi’s accusation is “likewise factually impossible, are contradicted by her own prior written statements, are supported only by falsified or faked texts.”

The filing continues, “Danielle fabricated her sexual encounter with Bieber at the Four Seasons Hotel because it was publicly reported that Bieber had dinner at the Four Seasons Restaurant on March 10, 2014 and presumed that Bieber was at the hotel because of the public reports of him dining at the restaurant. However, even though Bieber went to the restaurant, he did NOT stay at the Four Seasons Hotel.”

Bieber is suing Danielle and Kadi for defamation for $10 million every, producing a complete of $20 million in damages.