Justin Bieber Files $20 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Sexual Assault Accusers

Justin Bieber is taking legal action towards the gals who accused him of sexual assault, E! Information has realized.

On Thursday, June 25, the 26-yr-outdated pop star filed a $20 million defamation lawsuit towards two Jane Does, who are recognized as “Danielle” and “Kadi” in the paperwork, for “falsely” leveraging claims towards him on social media final week.

The lawsuit states, “The malicious statements made by ‘Danielle’ and ‘Kadi’ (who may be the same person under two accounts) are absolutely false, and their respective heinous accusations that Bieber engaged in the alleged sexual assaults are outrageous, fabricated lies.”

On Saturday, June 20, a Twitter consumer who recognized herself as Danielle but has given that deleted the account, alleged that Bieber sexually assaulted her on March 9, 2014 at a hotel in Austin, Tex. In an try to refute the person’s claims, Bieber responded on Twitter by sharing photographs, correspondence with members of his management workforce and hotel reservation receipts that he alleged positioned him in a spot separate from exactly where Danielle explained the assault occurred.