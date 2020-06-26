Julianne Hough’s ‘Actions’ Reportedly Caused Her and Brooks Laich’s Split

WENN/Instar

The ‘Dancing with the Stars’ alum and the former NHL star sent shock-waves to followers following they announced back in Could that they made the decision to finish their two-12 months marriage.

It is explained that Julianne Hough is the one particular to blame for her divorce from Brooks Laich. In accordance to a new report, Brook had no selection but to phone it quits with the actress due to the fact of her habits, even though he at first did not want to split.

“Her actions are what caused her divorce with Brooks,” a supply claims to Us Weekly. “Brooks did not want a divorce, but he felt pushed toward it because of how Julianne was behaving. But Brooks is not the one who is bummed now.”

The informant also notes that the former “America’s Received Talent” judge’s buddies had been baffled as to why she and the NHL alum went to separate approaches. “Her friends think Brooks was an amazing, strapping dude and aren’t sure why she let him go or messed it up,” the insider says.

In linked information, Julianne is reported to be leaning on actor Ben Barnes following her divorce. “She had been spending a lot of time with Ben Barnes and has been leaning on him,” yet another supply tells Us Weekly of the 38-12 months-previous actor, whom Julianne was initially spotted with in April ahead of her split from Brooks. The “Grease Dwell” actress allegedly “told Brooks it was nothing, but it’s not.”

