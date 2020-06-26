Jojo Siwa Addresses ”Awful” Blackface Allegations After Music Video Sparks Backlash

Jojo Siwa is talking out.

On Friday, June 26, net consumers criticized the 17-calendar year-aged Nickelodeon star for that includes a youthful dancer in the new music online video for “Nonstop” who seems to be donning brown facial make-up and monkey ears. In the circus-themed visible, which was launched on June 19, Jojo performs along with a variety of dancers dressed in a variety of animal costumes.

The reviews on the YouTube online video have been turned off right after some in contrast the dancer’s make-up to blackface. Other folks also claimed they have been blocked by Jojo for scrutinizing the new music online video.

“When is @itsjojosiwa going to address the little girl in blackface in her latest music video?” a single consumer tweeted. One more extra, “…it’s safe to say white privilege and ignorance is what she chooses to use her platform towards millions of kids for.”

Jojo shared a prolonged assertion in reaction, which study in portion, “I would like to address the music video that we shot for ‘NONSTOP’ in February. We’re talking about kids dressing up as circus animals! No one in my video is wearing blackface. It’s awful that anyone’s mind would even go there. Kids dressing in animal costumes, having their faces painted to look like animals, acting the part.”