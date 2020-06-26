Jameela Jamil Attacks KimKardashian: Ignore Her Toxicity!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Actress Jameela Jamil launched into a scathing assault on Kim Kardashian immediately after the actuality tv star posted a video clip of herself in a super-tight corset.

Jamil has been a entire body positivity advocate for fairly some time now, and has repeatedly known as the Kardashian clan out for selling unhealthy entire body ideals.

“I’ve received over 1000 DMs asking me to address this. The reason I didn’t jump on it immediately isn’t because I don’t think the post was damaging and disappointing. I do. It’s because the fact that you’re all messaging me about it, shows my work is done. I havent been trying to cancel Kim K,” her publish starts.

