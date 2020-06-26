Jameela Jamil Attacks KimKardashian: Ignore Her Toxicity!!

Actress Jameela Jamil launched into a scathing assault on Kim Kardashian immediately after the actuality tv star posted a video clip of herself in a super-tight corset.

Jamil has been a entire body positivity advocate for fairly some time now, and has repeatedly known as the Kardashian clan out for selling unhealthy entire body ideals.

“I’ve received over 1000 DMs asking me to address this. The reason I didn’t jump on it immediately isn’t because I don’t think the post was damaging and disappointing. I do. It’s because the fact that you’re all messaging me about it, shows my work is done. I havent been trying to cancel Kim K,” her publish starts.

She later on continues, “Kim, like many of us, has had decades of body image issues and obsession. This has been HEAVILY perpetuated by how much the media scrutinized her and her sisters over their appearances. She isn’t actively trying to harm you. She’s just so harmed and deluded into thinking this is what SHE needs to look like to be special and beautiful and she’s spilling it out onto her following.”

She adds, “But I’m not sure she realizes that she’s doing to others what her idols did to her, in making her think a tiny waist is the key to femininity and sex appeal. We grew up in the era of Heroin Chic, where we were told you HAD to look like an addict starving to death, so to go from that..to being bullied about your body by the world? This toxicity from someone who is smart and knows better, is a sign that this is harm she can’t stop doing.”

She then urges her brand names to unfollow men and women and brand names that do not make them come to feel grateful for what they have.

