Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden, Willow Smith Join Breonna Taylor Memorial Rally in Kentucky

The ‘Red Desk Talk’ host and her two young children Jaden Smith and Willow desire justice for the aspiring nurse who was gunned down in a botched residence raid procedure.

Jada Pinkett Smith has travelled with her household to Kentucky to desire justice for Breonna Taylor.

The black 26-calendar year-outdated unexpected emergency health care technician (EMT) was slain in March 2020 in her Louisville residence by law enforcement officers who shot her useless soon after botching a residence raid procedure by exhibiting up at the incorrect handle.

Jada attended the Justice for Breonna Taylor rally party held at the Kentucky Condition Capitol in Frankfort on Thursday, June 25, 2020 with her son Jaden and daughter Willow in tow to contact for racial and legal justice as gatherers mourned the daily life of the aspiring nurse.

“One thing I want you to know (is) that it does not go unseen that the revolution stands on your shoulders,” Jada explained to the group as attendees chanted, “No justice, no peace”.

“I want you know that we want to say thank you, because it is you standing out here that’s gonna keep shining a light on Breonna’s name. And, what we need is justice for our sister Breonna and that’s why we are here today. And that’s why my family is here today.”

Jada also took a instant to handle Breonna’s grieving mom, Tamika Palmer, “From one family to another – to Tamika, we wanted to come here, show her love and amplify your voice and amplify the life of your daughter.”

Rapper and actor Frequent was one more attendee at the memorial rally, exactly where he inspired some others to stand for justice.

“This is the grace right here,” he mentioned in the course of his speech. “The grace is in the fight. The grace is in justice. And, we will stand in the creator’s grace when we fight and stand up for our own, to stand up for ourselves and stand up for what the creator created us to be. The creator created Breonna to be a special human being.”