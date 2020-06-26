J Balvin Angers Shakira’s Fans After Seemingly Dissing Her in Interview

WENN

The Reggaeton star sparks fury from the ‘Hips Never Lie’ hitmaker’s faithful devotees soon after he appeared to criticize the Latina singer throughout a chat with Black Eyed Peas.

J Balvin has sparked backlash from Shakira‘s followers soon after seemingly criticising the singer in a new job interview.

The Reggaeton star participated in a digital chat with the Black Eyed Peas, which was shared on the web on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. As Balvin mentioned his musical inspirations with the team, the discussion turned to Shakira – soon after the Black Eyed Peas labored with her on their most up-to-date album.

When will.i.am admitted that he “learned from” Shakira due to the fact “the way she does it is like a school,” he additional, “Number one, fix number one like this, here are my notes and then for number two I would really like to address this on number two and then for number three.”

And Balvin agreed, introducing, “And then you go back to one, and then go to seven, then go to 10, then go to 20, and then go back to number one. One is the one.”

But the “Mi Gente” hitmaker’s responses failed to go down very well with Shakira’s devoted followers, quite a few of whom prompted the #JBalvinIsOverParty hashtag to start out trending on social media.

“B**ch, if Shakira was as half as good as she was She still twice as good as you’ll ever be!!” a single admirer wrote. “Without Shakira there’s no Latin music, she opened the door to all of you, you wouldn’t have a career if it wasn’t for Shakira!!”

“Nobody talks s**t bout Shakira, the queen of latin music,” yet another additional. “She has done so much for latin music to be mainstream and the disrespect is disgusting.”

Balvin, who appeared onstage throughout Shakira and Jennifer Lopez‘s efficiency at the Tremendous Bowl Halftime Exhibit previously this yr, has nevertheless to reply to the backlash.