isro: West Bengal government to use ISRO’s remote-sensing tech to assess crop damage – Latest News

With a check out to velocity up the procedure of insurance policies declare settlement for farmers, the West Bengal government has resolved to use ISRO’s information-assortment know-how to validate and assess the quantum of destruction brought about to crops thanks to serious temperature. In accordance to the point out agricultural division, officers are in talks with the Countrywide Distant Sensing Centre (NRSC) of the Indian Place Exploration Organisation (ISRO) for using its distant sensing satellite information-acquisition know-how to gauge the damage brought about to the crops, if any, in the course of the Kharif period.

“This will help us in fast verification of the damage and, in turn, ensure timely submission of data to Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited,” point out Agricultural Minister Ashis Banerjee instructed .



Previously, agricultural officers experienced to undertake industry visits to assess the damage, following finding out the crop’s wellbeing elements, which was time-consuming, ensuing in hold off in getting ready the report, and farmers experienced to wait around for a number of months to get payment,” the minister mentioned.

The know-how-primarily based technique of NRSC will guarantee more rapidly and a lot more correct information assortment. This is the initial and the most very important stage in getting ready the damage evaluation report, which is later on submitted to the Agriculture Insurance coverage Organization of India Restricted, he mentioned.

“We have already received the approval of the insurance company. A few days ago, a meeting was held between the insurance company and our department. We have asked our district officials to speed up the process as the Kharif season has already begun,” he mentioned.

The point out government experienced released the ‘Bangla Shasya Bima Scheme’ in 2019, underneath which 46 lakh farmers of the point out have benefited. The government has expended Rs 450 crore for the sleek managing of the plan.

In accordance to point out agricultural division, a lot more than 21 lakh hectares of cultivable land has presently been provided underneath the insurance policies plan, masking crops this kind of as aman paddy, aus paddy, jute and maize.