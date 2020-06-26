Iran warns against US-led efforts to extend arms embargo

“If that happens, Iran will not be under constraint as to what course of action it should take,” he stated reporters. “All options for Iran will be open.”

Lifting the arms embargo on Tehran is aspect of the U.N. 2015 Protection Council resolution endorsing the nuclear agreement.

Ravanchi spoke a day soon after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo threatened to seek out to reimpose U.N. sanctions on Iran if the Protection Council does not approve a resolution that would indefinitely extend the arms embargo, which is set to expire in October.

