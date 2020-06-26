Iran warns against US-led efforts to extend arms embargo

“If that happens, Iran will not be under constraint as to what course of action it should take,” he stated reporters. “All options for Iran will be open.”

Lifting the arms embargo on Tehran is aspect of the U.N. 2015 Protection Council resolution endorsing the nuclear agreement.

Ravanchi spoke a day soon after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo threatened to seek out to reimpose U.N. sanctions on Iran if the Protection Council does not approve a resolution that would indefinitely extend the arms embargo, which is set to expire in October. (Affiliate Link)

“Iran will be able to purchase advanced weapons systems and become an arms dealer of choice for terrorists and rogue regimes all throughout the world,” Pompeo stated. “This is unacceptable.”

Later on Wednesday, U.S. Unique Representative for Iran Brian Hook and U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft briefed Protection Council members on the U.S. draft resolution that would keep the arms embargo indefinitely.

Tensions amongst Iran and the U.S. have escalated considering that 2018, when the Trump administration withdrew from the nuclear deal amongst Tehran and 6 big powers and re-imposed crippling U.S. sanctions.

The 5 other powers that signed the nuclear deal — Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France and Germany — continue to be committed to it, saying the agreement is important to continuing inspections by the Worldwide Atomic Vitality Company and avoiding Iran from pursuing nuclear weapons.

Ravanchi stated ending the arms embargo in October “is an essential part of the agreement between Iran and its partners.”

“We believe there is no stomach for members of the Security Council to digest the draft resolution like the one the U.S. presented,” he stated. “So, it is our view that the draft resolution will be defeated.”

Ravanchi stressed that Iran will not accept “anything less than full implementation” of the provision lifting the arms embargo.

And he extra: “It would be a wise idea for the United States to reconsider the presentation of the draft because it’s not going to be approved.”

The Iranian ambassador pointed to letters from the foreign ministers of Russia and China, each veto-wielding members of the Protection Council, to its members opposing any extension of the arms embargo.

The 2015 nuclear deal, recognized as the JCPOA, also contains a “snap back” provision that would restore all U.N. sanctions against Iran that had been lifted or eased if the nuclear deal is violated.

Responding to Pompeo’s risk to use that provision if the U.S. arms embargo resolution is not accredited, Ravanchi stated: “This is a very, very big mistake on the part of the United States to try to snap back the resolution, because they know that is the end of JCPOA, and they should think twice before resorting to that option.”

He stated Iran and numerous other Protection Council members feel the U.S. has no legal authority to invoke snap back due to the fact it is not aspect of the JCPOA.

Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia has dismissed as “ridiculous” the likelihood of the Trump administration attempting to use the snap back provision, stressing that considering that the U.S. pulled out out of the JCPOA “they have no right” to use any of its provisions.

But Pompeo and Craft insist the resolution tends to make clear the U.S. retains the suitable to use the provision.

Ravanchi stated the U.S. really should request itself how it will employ snap back in the encounter of sturdy opposition to it.

And he stated the U.S. really should also bear in thoughts the consequences of acquiring no JCPOA, and the consequences of snap back action, like its influence on other Protection Council members and the council’s credibility.

The ambassador was asked no matter if ending IAEA inspections, stopping unannounced inspections underneath the nuclear agency’s further protocol, or withdrawing from the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, regarded as the cornerstone of worldwide efforts to stop the spread of nuclear weapons, are very likely measures Iran would get if the U.S. succeeds in re-imposing U.N. sanctions.

“I am not going to tell you exactly what action we are going to take,” Ravanchi replied. ”There are a variety of choices readily available.”