Apple’s iOS 14 update adds a number of new functions to the Photos app, like an alternative to include captions to photographs appropriate from the iPhone, which is one thing that ‌Photos‌ customers have been wanting for rather some time.

The ‌Photos‌ app for Mac previously supported captions by means of the Description discipline, but on the ‌iPhone‌, there has been no strategy for incorporating comparable info. In ‌iOS 14‌, getting into a caption is rapid and uncomplicated.

Tap to see any photograph complete display on the ‌iPhone‌, and then swipe up to get to the caption discipline. Tap the discipline, form the caption, and press enter.

Captions in ‌iOS 14‌ sync across all products if iCloud Photograph Library is enabled, and the Description discipline in macOS Major Sur has been renamed to Captions for continuity.

Including a caption to a photograph making use of ‌iOS 14‌ lets for an further degree of tagging and organization due to the fact captions can be searched for making use of the ‌Photos‌ search interface. There is nonetheless no native alternative for editing metadata for images, but Captions make it less difficult to include labels that are noticeable cross gadget.



There are a couple of other handy enhancements to the ‌Photos‌ app, this kind of as filters for viewing all photographs or albums by Favorites, Edited, ‌Photos‌, and Video clips, sorting within albums, and greater autoplay for Dwell Photos. Navigating by means of images also lets you zoom in and out on all albums, significantly like you can do with the “All ‌Photos‌” interface in iOS 13, so it really is less difficult to come across certain photographs that you are seeking for.