Illegal Fireworks Spark 2-Acre Grass Fire in San Francisco Bayview District – San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO ( SF) — Crews swiftly doused a two-acre grass fire at India Basin Shoreline Park in San Francisco’s Bayview District Thursday afternoon.

The blaze was the outcome of unlawful fireworks, in accordance to the San Francisco Fire Division, which reported there had been no structures broken and no injuries in a series of posts on social media starting at five:29 p.m.

UPDATE- FIRE CONTAINED (Affiliate Link) Today’s two acre grassfire at India Basin Shoreline park in the Bayview was brought on by fireworks The good news is ”LUCKILY” nobody’s residence burnt down, and no person received injured. https://t.co/Tpe3xCdQyE pic.twitter.com/1IsI8rKF7B — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE Division MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) June 26, 2020

Fire departments across the state are scrambling to deal with a slew of blazes sparked by unlawful fireworks this yr.