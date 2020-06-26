Illegal Fireworks Spark 2-Acre Grass Fire in San Francisco Bayview District – San Francisco

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

SAN FRANCISCO ( SF) — Crews swiftly doused a two-acre grass fire at India Basin Shoreline Park in San Francisco’s Bayview District Thursday afternoon.

The blaze was the outcome of unlawful fireworks, in accordance to the San Francisco Fire Division, which reported there had been no structures broken and no injuries in a series of posts on social media starting at five:29 p.m.

Fire departments across the state are scrambling to deal with a slew of blazes sparked by unlawful fireworks this yr.

