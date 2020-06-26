IEC advises Parliament to start electoral reform as soon as possible

The IEC has suggested Parliament to start instantly on the electoral reform ordered by the Constitutional Court.

The court declared the Electoral Act unconstitutional and gave Parliament months to repair it.

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on House Affairs Bongani Bongo promised they would depart no stone unturned.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has asked Parliament to start operating publish-haste on amending legislation to enable independent candidates to stand in provincial and nationwide elections.

Two weeks following the Constitutional Court delivered a landmark ruling, declaring the Electoral Act unconstitutional and ordering Parliament to amend it inside months, the IEC delivered a presentation to the Portfolio Committee on House Affairs on the ruling on Thursday evening.

At the start of the meeting, committee chairperson Bongani Bongo stated: “A constitutional democracy means the Constitutional Court is the final arbiter of decisions made by the executive and Parliament.”

He stated it is up to events to go over whether or not they want a parliamentary or constitutional democracy.

“But as things stand, we have a constitutional democracy,” he stated.

Musing on the implications of the judgment, he asked what would occur if an independent candidate died.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina asked the actual identical query at Thursday morning’s meeting of the Nationwide Assembly Programming Committee, the place she decried the Constitutional Court’s ruling as an “overreach” and “unfair”.

IEC chairperson Glen Mashinini described it as a “landmark judgment”.

“We are indeed a constitutional democracy,” he stated, incorporating that they, consequently, welcome the ruling of the country’s highest court.

He stated it will have far-reaching implications for South Africa’s democratic landscape. It may, consequently, be 1 of the most significant judgments delivered.

He stated the Constitutional Court did not pronounce how Parliament should amend the legislation or which electoral model it must adopt.

Read through | Covid-19: Electoral Court grants IEC permission to postpone by-elections

Mashinini stated the commission does not have a favored model, nor do they look for to steer Parliament in a precise course. They are, nevertheless, prepared to aid the legislature.

Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo stated the judgment has “huge implications” for the IEC and its price range, and they may well have to think about choice strategies to carry out elections.

“As the commission, we want to urge Parliament to immediately start with this huge task,” Mamabolo stated.

“I agree with the commission that we need to start as early as possible,” stated House Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

He stated the matter was mentioned at Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting following Justice Minister Ronald Lamola tabled the matter – as is the practice when there is a court judgment impacting on the government.

Cabinet resolved that the division put together a presentation on the matter, and that a committee of Cabinet members be formed to deal with it.

Motsoaledi stated his division had by now requested a legal view on the matter.

EFF MP Lorato Tito asked if the mixed proportional process would not be a very good to have municipal, provincial and nationwide elections on the identical day – to conserve expenses.

Mamabolo stated the matter is prior to the commission, but there has been no last consideration.

Motsoaledi stated it would be for politicians to determine if the elections must be held on the identical day.

Motsoaledi dismissed DA MP Adrian Roos’ suggestion that the Frederik van Zyl Slabbert report must be revisited. The minister stated his query on why the division and the IEC opposed the application that led to the judgment was “uninspired”.

“But I’m used to him. He always sounds like a jilted lover. I don’t know who jilted him. His questions are a complete waste of ,” Motsoaledi stated.

Roos did not react.

In closing, Bongo stated: “We’re going to leave no stone unturned.”

He stated every single South African with a suggestion will be heard.

“We’re going to start a conversation with our people.”