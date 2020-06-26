Hurricane Chris Says His Name Will Be Cleared In Murder Case

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Hurricane Chris hopped on Instagram following bonding out of jail more than a murder charge — he says his identify will be cleared.

“I was involved in a very unfortunate incident on Friday morning,” the rapper mentioned in a video shared to his social media platform.

(Affiliate Link)

“A very unfortunate incident. I want to thank everybody that’s been praying for the family of the deceased and everybody that’s been praying for my family. After a good thorough investigation my name will be cleared. Let God work. Watch God work. God bless. Thank you.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR