Hurricane Chris Says His Name Will Be Cleared In Murder Case

Hurricane Chris hopped on Instagram following bonding out of jail more than a murder charge — he says his identify will be cleared.

“I was involved in a very unfortunate incident on Friday morning,” the rapper mentioned in a video shared to his social media platform.

“A very unfortunate incident. I want to thank everybody that’s been praying for the family of the deceased and everybody that’s been praying for my family. After a good thorough investigation my name will be cleared. Let God work. Watch God work. God bless. Thank you.”

He posted bond Sunday, June 21, following staying charged for 2nd degree murder. The rapper allegedly concerned in the fatal shooting of a guy in Louisiana.

Caddo Parish Coroner’s Workplace recognized the guy as Danzeria O. Farris Jr., 32, of Shreveport, who died from the gunshot wounds at Ochsner LSU Wellbeing Shreveport Hospital, police mentioned.

Chris was recognized as a suspect in the shooting and claimed the shooting was in self-defense following a struggle more than his motor vehicle.

“Investigators were able to secure video footage of the incident that detectives believe showed that Dooley did not act in self-defense,” the information release mentioned.