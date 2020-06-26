Hundreds Rally Outside Minneapolis Police Union HQ To Call For Lt. Bob Kroll’s Resignation

MINEAPOLIS () — Protesters had been back on the streets of northeast Minneapolis Thursday calling for the leader of the police union to resign.

The group gathered at the officers of the Minneapolis Police Officers Federation just before marching a mile east to the Minneapolis Police Department’s 2nd Precinct creating.

The protesters think the federation’s president, Lt. Bob Kroll, is standing in the way of police reform, and they want him fired.

George Floyd died precisely one particular month in the past immediately after now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee to Floyd’s neck on the corner of East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue for 7 minutes and 46 seconds. That intersection is now a memorial honoring Floyd, and a spot for the local community to grieve.

The Minneapolis Police Division also fired the other 3 officers concerned in his fatal arrest: Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.

Chauvin is charged with 2nd- and third-degree murder, and third-degree manslaughter. Thao, Lane and Kueng are every charged with aiding and abetting the two 2nd-degree unintentional murder and 2nd-degree manslaughter.

All 4 former officers will return to court upcoming week.

