How to set up and use TRAI’s new Channel Selector app to manage cable TV subscriptions

Telecom Authority of India (TRAI) has launched a new app referred to as TRAI Channel Selector to make the channel assortment procedure less difficult for Cable TV subscribers. TRAI’s new channel selector app will make it possible for subscribers to test their subscription standing along with all the channels and bouquets offered by their DTH/Cable operators.
Also read through: How to block spam calls on Android phones and iPhones utilizing TRAI’s official app
Study on to know to download, setup and start out utilizing the app to manage channels.
TRAI has launched the app for the two Android and iOS and can be downloaded from their respective app retailers.
How to set up and use the app
one.
Open the Channel Selector app and decide on the support supplier from the checklist
two.
Tap on Proceed button
three.
Log in utilizing your operators’ login credentials this kind of as mobile amount, setup box amount or client ID,ltbr,gt
four.
Enter the OTP obtained on your registered cell phone amount or TV display
You can now see your existing subscription summary and standing
five.
To start out utilizing the app, tap on See My System button
six.
At the up coming web page, you can see your existing strategy and also include new channels just by tapping on the ‘+’ button positioned in front of a unique channel.
seven.
Similarly, you can tap on the ‘X’ button to get rid of a channel from your strategy
eight.
After completed, tap on Submit to see your last sum and optimised strategy
9.
Tap Proceed to verify