Home Auto Body Service RepairSmith To Fill 50 Jobs In LA County – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles-primarily based residence car physique fix support is hunting to employing for 100 new positions in California, such as 50 in L.A. County.

RepairSmith CEO Joel Milne says the firm launched a yr in the past and is expanding promptly.

“We deliver car repair to folks at their home or their office and we are hiring mainly technicians, dispatchers, customer service agents across our network,” explained Milne.

Technicians are typically A/C licensed and have far more than 10 many years of encounter, he explained.

“Our dispatchers and service advisors generally have automotive experience,” additional Milne. “Our customer service agents are more generalist and don’t require automotive experience.”

All staff at RepairSmith have firm-paid well being and dental insurance coverage, and also get stock selections.

Milne says approximately 90% of car companies are performed at residence, even though the rest of the time they may possibly consider the automobile away and carry it back.

And for individuals candidates or clients who are concerned about COVID-19, Milne says it is at the moment a contactless fix support.

“All of our technicians wear masks and gloves,” he explained. “They spray down the high contact areas in the car. The customer has the choice of either coming out and speaking from a safe distance or they can just stay inside the house and speak on the phone, leave kids outside.”

Click right here to apply.