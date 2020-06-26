Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming service Hayu in July

Absolutely everyone is aware of about Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video, but there are also other video streaming platforms in Canada for people who are followers of niche material.
For instance, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that will get new series month to month, as effectively as continuing series weekly.
Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming platform Hayu in July:
- Celebrity Get in touch with Centre: season one (07/14/20)
- Shahs of Sunset Reunion: season eight (07/21/20)
- Appreciate Island: The Cute Bits (07/25/20)
- Appreciate Island: The Bust Ups (07/25/20)
- Appreciate Island: All The Lols (07/25/20)
- Maura Higgins: You are Joking Me! (07/26/20)
Here’s what’s going on this month:
- Married to Medication: Los Angeles: season two — on Mondays
- Snapped: season 27 — on Mondays
- Under Deck Mediterranean: season one — on Tuesdays
- Celebrity Get in touch with Centre: season one — on Tuesdays from July 14th
- Shahs of Sunset Reunion: season eight — on Tuesdays from July 21st
- Listing Not possible: season one — Mondays to Sundays
- Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: season 12 — on Wednesday
- Observe What Takes place Dwell: season 17 — on Wednesdays to Saturdays
- The Genuine Housewives of Beverly Hills: season 10 — on Thursdays
- The Genuine Housewives of New York City: season 12 — on Fridays
- The Mark of a Killer: season two — on Fridays
- Ancient, Suicide, or Murder?: season two — on Sundays
You can download Hayu on Android and iOS.