Health Officials Warn COVID-19, Lyme Disease Symptoms Similar

MINNEAPOLIS () — With summertime climate in complete swing, several Minnesotans are enthusiastic to get outside.

But with social distancing sending even far more individuals out into the woods, well being officials are getting ready for an up-tick in Lyme condition situations, and even warning of the similarities amongst COVID-19 and Lyme condition signs.

“With any type of infection fever, body aches, just weariness being tired all the time, those are the ones that are going to be similar,” stated Alex Lamkin proprietor of Any Lab Check Now — which does Lyme condition testing.

Lamkin says the essential is recognizing the distinctions amongst the two.

“With Lyme disease you don’t get the shortness of breath and you don’t get the loss of taste, but then you get the rash around the bite site,” Lamkin stated.

A inform tale indicator of Lyme condition is a bullseye rash all around the bite web site, but some sufferers never ever build a rash — creating Lyme condition challenging to diagnose. As a result, a check could be your finest bet. Testing web-sites can do a fast blood check for Lyme condition, or they can even check the tick if you even now have it.

If you have a tick, you can clear away it and area it in rubbing alcohol in a water bottle and deliver that tick in to be examined. If the tick exams damaging for Lyme condition, you know you did not contract the condition.

The CDC says June, July, and August are the essential months that they see a spike in Lyme condition so make certain to be mindful when investing time in the woods.