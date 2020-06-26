Grindr fails to remove ethnicity filter after pledge to do so

Picture copyright

SOPA Pictures (Affiliate Link)

Virtually a month after dating and hook-up app Grindr promised to remove an “ethnicity filter”, the attribute is nonetheless obtainable and currently being promoted.

The filter, for use by subscribers to the premium edition of the app, makes it possible for Grindr consumers to exclude or type search final results based mostly on reported ethnicity.

Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) LGBT consumers flagged it as an challenge but have had no response from Grindr.

The has also not but obtained a response from the firm.

Picture copyright

Grindr Picture caption



Filtering by ethincity is nonetheless an alternative for consumers seeking the app





Immediately after persons pushed for its elimination in May possibly 2020, Grindr posted a statement across social media on one June, announcing the elimination of the filter and saying the platform had a “zero-tolerance policy for racism and hate speech”.

It continued: “As part of this commitment, and based on your feedback, we have decided to remove the ethnicity filter from our next release.”

Even so, whilst there have been 6 updates to the Grindr app given that the statement, the ethnicity filter is nonetheless usable.

‘Positive PR’

Customers with no the “advanced filter” attribute are even encouraged to shell out £15.99 a month to entry it. The advert says: “Find just your type.”

The has spoken to consumers of the app who say they really feel “lied to” about the proposed alterations.

“It’s like Grindr lied, just to jump on Black Lives Matter,” stated a single.

A different commented: “My Grindr app last updated only four days ago and has had five updates between this release and their June 1 statement. I’ve been waiting for the change, but the ethnicity filter is still there. Grindr, do better.”

A third consumer stated he was “disgusted” by it: “So they snatched the positive PR for removing the filter, but kept it up anyway.”

More than the previous month, a lot of businesses have posted messages supporting the “Black Lives Matter” motion, following protests across the globe.

The sudden outpouring of worldwide assistance was sparked by the killing of George Floyd – a black guy who died whilst currently being arrested by a white officer.

Adhere to Ben Hunte on Twitter and Instagram.