Governor Whitmer Spends Friday Working In Grand Rapids Salon – Detroit

Grand Rapids ( Detroit) – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer introduced her “Work With Whitmer” tour to Grand Rapids. Whitmer frequented two firms that opened beneath the “MI Safe Start Program.”

The governor 1st stoped at Reflections Hair Salon exactly where she cleaned products and chief how to operate at the salon.

Whitmer obtained to listen to 1st hand how their firms have been impacted by COVID-19.

“This was a great opportunity to see firsthand how Michigan’s small businesses are getting back to work safely and responsibly,” mentioned Governor Whitmer. “I had a fun time learning from the stylists at Reflections about the precautions they are taking to keep their staff and customers safe, and they made sure to put me to work. We’re not out of the woods yet, but if we all keep doing our part, I know we can build a Michigan that is safer and stronger for everyone.”

Appropriate now Michigan is in section four of the MI Secure Commence Program.

