Gov. Walz Unveils Plan For Distributing $853M In CARES Act Money Throughout State

MINNEAPOLIS () — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan unveiled the program to distribute $853 million in CARES Act funds during the state of Minnesota as company proceed to struggle for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the funds, Walz says $841 million will be distributed during Minnesota’s counties and cities to assistance the nearby governments’ COVID-19 relief efforts.

The remaining $12 million will finish up getting offered to meals shelves and meals banking institutions. There have been about 300,000 Minnesotans who have visited meals shelves just about every month considering that the commence of the pandemic back in late winter. This week, Minnesota officials explained the state is projected to knowledge a hunger crisis not observed considering that the Good Depression.

“Access to nutritious meals is a cornerstone of a risk-free and healthier lifestyle, and for as well numerous Minnesotans, that require hasn’t gone away for the duration of this pandemic—it has improved. Employing CARES Act funding to alleviate this require is a single way we can right enhance the lives of Minnesotans most impacted by COVID-19. Even though the Legislature was not capable to come to a last agreement to distribute this funding, their get the job done was crucial in identifying the biggest desires across our state,” Flanagan explained.

As for the bulk of the money, Walz says the Minnesota Division of Income will deal with distributing the funds to nearby governments, who will get a direct payment primarily based on the following per capita formula that the legislature established for the duration of their exclusive session.

Counties with population underneath 500,000: $121.28 x county population

Cities with population more than 200: $75.34 x city population

Organized towns with population more than five,000: $75.34 x organized town population

Towns with population more than 200 and underneath four,999: $25.00 x town population

Cities or towns with populations underneath 200 will have their distribution sent to their counties. Cities with populations underneath 200 will get $75.34 multiplied by the city population, and organized towns with populations underneath 200 will get $25 multiplied by the town population.

“As we work to support the health and safety of all Minnesotans during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are also taking steps to build a stronger and more equitable economy,” Walz explained. “This funding will bring much-needed relief to communities across the state as we continue to battle this pandemic together.”

The state income division will commence distributing money on a rolling bases following week.