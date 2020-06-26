Google releases first developer beta of Android TV 11

Not to be outdone by Apple and tvOS 14, Google has quietly produced the Android 11 Developer Preview for Android TV.
As opposed to the standard Android 11 Developer Preview for telephones, there is not an straightforward way for standard customers to get their arms on this new TV application due to the fact it is only obtainable on an Android TV dev package. Notably, this is the identical dev package that went on sale previously this yr. You can get just one from a web site identified as Askey, but it will charge you $79.99 USD (about $109.21 CAD), in addition yet another $32.79 USD (about $44.98 CAD) in shipping and delivery.
That stated, we just can’t vouch for how steady a package is, so we’d advocate skipping on hoping to enter this beta. Also, the Android Beta web site even suggests that this is not for “consumer use.”
On the other hand, it is comforting to know that Google is performing on Android TV 11. Google advised Android Police that the beta’s consumer interface is the identical as Android TV 10 due to the fact most of the modifications are guiding the scenes. This suggests the business is very likely utilizing this beta to concentrate on capabilities like product and place permissions, privateness enhancements and other good quality of existence enhancements.
Final yr Google created many modifications to Android TV to make it less difficult to update the TV functioning process.
Android TV may possibly not look like Google’s primary precedence due to the fact it only sells Chromecast units at the minute. That stated, there are concrete rumours that the lookup big is releasing a new Android TV dongle which is about the sizing of a Chromecast although even now providing the entire Android TV encounter. Until finally that product seems, you can get Android TV by obtaining a Nvidia Sheild or a supported Wise TV.
You can read through a lot more about the rumoured dongle — codenamed ‘Sabrina’ — in our preceding breakdown. It is envisioned to function a reduced-latency gaming method for Stadia, assistance for Dolby Eyesight/HDR 10, and a distant which is begging to get dropped in your sofa cushions.
Resource: Google, Android Law enforcement