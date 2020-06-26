Gold nugget goes missing, returned by good Samaritan in Western Australia

A hefty golden nugget well worth $50,000 has been returned to its relieved proprietor by a incredibly, incredibly good Samaritan immediately after going missing in Western Australia.

Dalwallinu Police explained on Twitter earlier this week the nugget had been misplaced on the Excellent Northern Highway close to Wubin, about 270km north of Perth.

Police explained the nugget looked comparable to this 1. (Dalwallinu Police/Twitter)

Apparently, the ore was held in a black velvet bag but by some means fell from a moving motor vehicle. (Affiliate Link)

Nevertheless, the proprietor received the good information it had been recovered yesterday.

Police thanked the local community for their support.