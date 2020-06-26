Giancarlo Esposito to Host Docuseries Tied to ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul’

AMC

“Breaking Undesirable” and “Superior Call Saul” star Giancarlo Esposito is revisiting unforgettable moments from the two displays in a new docuseries.

The actor, who portrays rapid meals mogul/drug lord Gus Fring in the franchise, will host “The Broken and the Bad”, which will get supporters behind the scenes and tie them into surprising genuine lifestyle stories.

The digital venture will kick off on July 9, the very same date the network will air a day-extended marathon of “Better Call Saul”‘s fifth season. The re-runs will also attribute unique interviews with stars Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn.

“Better Call Saul” will kick off at 9 am ET even though “The Broken and the Bad” will be accessible to stream on AMC.com.