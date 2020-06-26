G-Eazy Just Dropped Another Song With Ashley Benson Amid Romance Rumors

G-Eazy unveiled his new task, Everything’s Peculiar Listed here, on Friday, and Ashley Benson appeared on 1 of the tracks.

That is proper! Benson was showcased on “All the Things You’re Searching For” together with Kossisko.

This was not the very first time the 31-yr-previous rapper and the 30-yr-previous actress experienced collaborated on a tune. As followers will remember, the dynamic duo teamed up for a include of Radiohead‘s “Creep” before this yr.

The launch arrived about a thirty day period right after the pair commenced sparking romance rumors. Supporters started to speculate about the celebs right after G-Eazy and Benson have been photographed hanging out in May well. Given that then, the two have been noticed keeping palms and sharing a smooch. Benson even introduced him to her sister’s wedding ceremony.

The rumors also arrived soon right after Benson and Cara Delevingne broke up. Reviews of the split spread in May well. The product and the Rather Tiny Liars star very first sparked romance rumors in 2018 and went public with their relationship in 2019.