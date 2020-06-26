Fuel prices projected to increase due to weak rand, rebound in global oil market – AA

The Car Association is projecting that South African motorists will pay out about R1.73 a lot more for a litre petrol, and R1.74/l a lot more for diesel, from following week when fuel prices for July come into result.

It was commenting on unaudited month-finish fuel cost information launched by the Central Power Fund.

The AA mentioned the major explanation for the rise in fuel prices is the rebound in global oil prices.

It also expects the cost of illuminating paraffin to rise by R2.14, which it described as a “huge blow to citizens who use paraffin for cooking, lighting, and especially heating during winter.”

Official modifications in the fuel cost have not however been announced.

The AA mentioned a weak rand was also contributing to growing prices.

“We can not overstate the result that the rand’s collapse is at this time

possessing on fuel customers: if the rand had remained at its pre-Covid-19 ranges, fuel

customers would most likely be seeing a reduction in fuel prices in the buy of 75

cents a litre following month.”

Compiled by Jan Cronje