Fort Worth City Council Member Cary Moon Tests Positive For Coronavirus – Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT Really worth () – Fort Worth District four City Council Member Cary Moon examined beneficial for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Moon, 50, informed 11, “I began with a slight fever on Wednesday. We are sharing the diagnosis publicly as a reminder to all to take necessary precautions. Mask-up,” he stated.

Moon stated he does not know how he contracted the virus, but he was with a crowd just lately.

“(Last) Friday was a big day. We were on a bus together for theOpal Lee Juneteenth march. We were all wearing masks.”

He stated he went to an occasion later on that evening, sporting a mask as properly.

Tarrant County announced a county-broad necessary mask policy within organizations starting Friday at six:00 p.m.

The objective is to decrease the possibility of hospitals surging above capability ought to the quantity of COVID-19 instances carry on to spike.

Moon was elected to the Fort Worth City Council in Could 2015.

Additional to come.