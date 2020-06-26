FITA’s court bid to have cigarette ban overturned, dismissed with costs

South Africa instituted its ban on the sale of cigarettes in late March, 2020.

The Significant Court docket in Pretoria has dismissed with costs an software by the Honest Trade Impartial Tobacco Affiliation to have government’s ban on the sale of tobacco goods overturned.

FITA argued that cigarettes must be seen as important on the foundation that tobacco is addictive, amongst other items.

Nonetheless, the court was unconvinced.

“FITA’s argument that cigarettes ought to have been considered ‘essential’ because they are additive has no merit. The fact that a substance is addictive does not render it essential. We therefore find no basis on which to interpret the level five regulations as permitting the sale of tobacco products,” reads the judgment.

It provides that it was confident by government’s submission that FITA’s argument was “misconceived” as it “ignores the context under which the regulations were promulgated”, specifically an “unprecedented disaster” that needed “swift and effective action from the State”.

On Friday early morning, the court day for a individual lawful fight involving federal government and British American Tobacco SA was moved to August.