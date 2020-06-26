Fears of ‘expected’ COVID-19 cases among 250 Aussies landing Adelaide from Mumbai

Much more than 250 repatriated Australians have returned property and will start a two-7 days supervised quarantine in an Adelaide lodge.

The travellers arrived at Adelaide Airport on Saturday early morning on a flight from Mumbai by way of Singapore.

Authorities wore experience masks and furnished hand sanitiser to just about every of the travellers just before they ended up transferred to the Pullman lodge in the CBD by bus.

The travellers arrived at Adelaide Airport on Saturday early morning on a flight from Mumbai by way of Singapore. ()

Authorities wore experience masks and furnished hand sanitiser to just about every of the travellers just before they ended up transferred to the Pullman lodge in the CBD by bus. ()

On Friday, Well being Minister Stephen Wade stated a range of COVID-19 cases need to be anticipated among the returning travellers.

But he stated all individuals arriving in SA would be examined when they landed and even though in isolation.

“What we’ve seen interstate is about five to 10 per cent of travellers returning from the subcontinent have tested positive on their arrival,” Mr Wade stated.

All travellers will now devote two months in isolation. ()

“If we see similar figures in SA we could expect up to 25 new cases from these planes.”

In Could, about 680 repatriated Aussies also flew into Adelaide on two independent flights from India.

They ended up isolated in two motels in the metropolis, with none screening optimistic for COVID-19.