Family Files $17M Lawsuit Against Dodgers, Alleges They Were Racially Profiled, Assaulted By Security – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles family members on Thursday submitted a $17 million lawsuit in opposition to the L.A. Dodgers alleging they were being racially profiled and assaulted by safety in the course of a playoff match final Oct.

The lawsuit, submitted in L.A. County Exceptional Court docket, statements Dodgers safety qualified the Verdin family members mainly because they are Latino.

A CBSLA digital camera captured a part of the confrontation on Oct. nine, 2019, following the Dodgers were being removed from the Countrywide League Division Collection in a Sport five decline to the Washington Nationals. The online video confirmed many crew safety users chasing down a guy and swarming him as he is pulled into some bushes.

The family members statements they were being alerting safety to a rowdy admirer, but as an alternative, they by themselves were being kicked and punched, the go well with statements.

The family members was leaving the stadium and in close proximity to an exit when, in accordance to the lawsuit, they were being “accosted” and “battered” by safety guards who referred to as them “gang bangers, thugs and homies.”

Jamie Verdin, who experienced a damaged nose, claims crew staff attempted to blame her accidents on a different one particular of her family members users.

“He said, ‘do you know who hit you?’” 18-yr-previous Jamie Verdin instructed reporters at a information meeting Thursday. “And I said, ‘no, there was too much chaos going on, I really didn’t see, so I really didn’t know who exactly did it.’ And they said, ‘your cousin did it.’”

On top of that, a different member of the family members was positioned in a chokehold, the go well with alleges.

None of the Verdins are gang users and they were being subjected to racial profiling even however much more than 50 % of supporters who show up at Dodger game titles are Latinos, in accordance to the plaintiffs.

26-yr-previous Rigoberto Verdin Jr. statements one particular guard held a knee on his neck whilst he was on the floor, building it really hard for him to breathe.

“I can’t breathe,” Verdin Jr. shouted as he was subsequently struck on the human body and head, the plaintiffs allege.

His father, 48-yr-previous Rigoberto Verdin Sr., experienced accidents to one particular hand and arm following getting tackled to the floor, in accordance to the plaintiffs.

Verdin Jr. and his brother, 24-yr-previous David Verdin, were being arrested, but not billed, in accordance to the courtroom papers.

“I was just in shock the whole time, it was unexpected, out of nowhere, and I was getting hit, I don’t know, it all happened to quickly,” David Verdin mentioned Thursday.

The lawsuit is demanding $seven for wrong arrest, imprisonment and a violation of civil legal rights, and a different $10 million in punitive damages.

The Dodgers have not commented on the lawsuit.

