Families forced to postpone funerals after 9 bodies stored in morgue with body of Covid-19 patient

Bereaved relatives members wait for the bodies of their loved ones at the KwaMhlanga Hospital’s mortuary in Mpumalanga. (Balise Mabona, )

The households of 9 men and women, who died in Mpumalanga, have to wait prior to they can bury their loved ones as their bodies had been stored with the body of a particular person who had died of Covid-19.

The Mpumalanga well being division stated workers did not know the particular person had died of Covid-19 and took the body to the mortuary exactly where the other bodies had been stored.

All the bodies will now have to be buried in line with coronavirus rules.

The households of 9 men and women, who died in Mpumalanga, have to wait prior to they can bury their loved ones after the body of a particular person who had died of Covid-19 was mistakenly stored in the identical mortuary at KwaMhlanga Hospital.

Following the error, the hospital refused to release the bodies for burial for various days.

Busi Masango of Tweefontein Village advised on Thursday her sister died of organic brings about at KwaMhlanga Hospital on June 21.

Read through | Covid-19 hits burial rites

She stated hospital management had refused to give them her body and allegedly advised the relatives her sister’s body may well have been contaminated with Covid-19.

“We want to know why the hospital kept the body of a person suspected to have died of the coronavirus with other bodies,” stated Masango.

“We invested a great deal of cash arranging to bury my sister right now [Thursday]. We have to devote much more cash once again. This is unfair.”

Pleading with management

One more furious relatives member, Vusi Mkhwebane, stated his relatives had invested all of Wednesday pleading with the management to give them his uncle’s body.

“We left the hospital at 7pm without the body. This experience worsened our grief and we want answers,” he stated.

A hearse waits outdoors the premises of KwaMhlanga Hospital in Mpumalanga on Thursday after the hospital launched 9 bodies, which it stored for 4 days following the death of a patient due to Covid-19. (Balise Mabona, )

Mpumalanga well being division spokesman Dumisani Malamule confirmed the hospital had stored 9 bodies in its mortuary for 4 days after the body of the Covid-19 patient was stored in the facility.

He stated the patient, whose gender he did not disclose, was admitted to the hospital on June 20 with suspected coronavirus signs and symptoms.

“The patient was tested for Covid-19 after admission but he/she died the following day,” stated Malamule.

“People who took the body of this patient to the mortuary did not know that this patient was a Covid-19 suspect. We therefore had to keep all the bodies that were stored with the body of this patient while waiting for the test results of the patient. We wanted to establish whether the bodies were also infected with Covid-19.”

Constructive end result

Malamule stated the hospital obtained the check effects on Wednesday evening which confirmed the patient had died of Covid-19.

“We apologise to the affected families for the inconvenience. The nine bodies will also be treated like those of Covid-19 patients and be buried in line with Covid-19 regulations.”

He additional the hospital was nevertheless thoroughly operational but its mortuary spot was getting fumigated.