Faith Hill Calls for Mississippi to Change Its State Flag

Faith Hill is hoping for modify in the condition of Mississippi.

On Thursday afternoon, the nation new music singer took to Twitter where she named for legislatures to modify the condition flag of her hometown, which characteristics the Accomplice fight emblem.

“I am a proud MS girl and I love my home state. When I think of Mississippi, I think of my mom and dad, the church I grew up in, high school football and where I fell in love with music,” she wrote to her one.two million followers. “Now, it is time for the world to meet the Mississippi of today and not the Mississippi of 1894 (when the MS legislature voted on the current flag).”

Faith ongoing, “I understand many view the current flag as a symbol of heritage and Southern pride, but we have to realize that this flag is a direct symbol of terror for our black brothers and sisters.”

With the Mississippi legislature scheduled to vote nowadays, Faith is contacting for politicians to make a modify.