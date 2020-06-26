‘Failed Experiment’ To House Homeless In RV Park Costs San Jose $1.3 Million – San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX five) — San Jose homeless advocates are demanding responses about how a town software to property folks in trailers throughout the pandemic unsuccessful.

A little team collected just exterior the gates of Satisfied Hollow Park. Inside of the parking great deal, 90 refurbished FEMA trailers, which ended up a reward from the condition of California, sit vacant in what the town phone calls a “failed experiment” to property the homeless.

“If you invest $1.3 million in a project, you should have something to show for it. And all they have to show for it are empty trailers,” mentioned homeless advocate Shaunn Cartwright.

The $one.three million was applied to refurbish and established up the trailers like an RV park. The town paid out an additional $700,000 on a deal with homeless housing company Abode Expert services to work the park right up until Oct.

But sewage backed up, there ended up electrical troubles and aged folks picked to reside in the trailers mainly because of pre-current well being situations experienced issues accessing the internet site.

Only 37 folks lived in the trailers for a few months ahead of the town pulled the plug blaming escalating expenditures.

Extra all up, the town used about $54,000 for each man or woman on the unsuccessful strategy.

“We were hoping that the city would at least use the trailers after they spent that much money for people who desperately need them. Instead, it seems to have gone for nothing,” mentioned homeless advocate Amanda Cole.

Santa Clara County officers stepped in to shift 25 of the inhabitants into motel rooms.

“This is the Silicon Valley, we’re always trying to innovate, but this was not a good innovation,” mentioned Councilmember Johnny Khamis.

Khamis mentioned the town is relocating forward with long term housing alternatives for unhoused folks, but like several, he would like responses on exactly where the town goes from below.

“What happens to the trailers now? Are we going to sell them? What are we going to do? And what happens to the Abode contract? Are we going to get refunded?”

Khamis mentioned he was later on certain that the town would get a partial refund from Abode.

A total accounting of the software and programs for what to do with the trailers will be reviewed by the San Jose Metropolis Council following 7 days.