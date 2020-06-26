Facebook to warn users before they share old news articles

Facebook is rolling out a new characteristic globally that will warn users if they’re about to share an post that is more than 90 days old. The characteristic, which was announced in a site submit, is intended to give persons additional context about articles before they share them, in the hope that the information on the platform gets additional “timely and credible.” Customers even now have the solution of sharing an post following seeing the notification.

The characteristic was formulated in response to worries that old news articles can occasionally be shared as however they’re recent news, Facebook says. A news post about a terrorist assault from a handful of many years in the past can be shared as however it took place substantially additional not too long ago, for instance, which Facebook says “can misconstrue the state of current events.”

Facebook is not the 1st corporation to have experimented with this technique. Final yr, The Guardian started off incorporating the yr of publication to the thumbnails of old articles when shared on social media. The characteristic “[makes] it substantially more difficult to spin an old story as a new outrage,” The Guardian’s head of editorial innovation, Chris Moran, wrote at the time.

The Facebook characteristic comes as several social networks are experimenting with making use of prompts to inspire users to adjust the way they submit. Final yr, for instance, Instagram started off warning users before they posted “potentially offensive” captions in their posts, and just this month Twitter announced that it would be testing a characteristic to inspire users to go through articles before retweeting them.