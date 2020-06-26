Every Time Lord Scott Disick Proved He Was Royalty on Keeping Up With the Kardashians

This June, E! turns 30! To rejoice we are searching back again at the most monumental times in pop lifestyle.

A intelligent male after mentioned, “Whether it’s Lord Disick, Sir Disick, Count Disick—becoming royal is really going to get the respect that I deserve…I need to be walking around like royalty.”

Who’s the intelligent male, you check with? The one particular and only Scott Disick, otherwise regarded as Lord Disick.

For the duration of a 2012 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians titled, “The Royal Treatment,” Scott took a journey to London and recognized that he was born to be a Lord. So, as one particular does, Scott discovered how to purchase royal title many thanks to a speedy Google research and went by way of with a ceremony to formally be dubbed Lord Disick.

“I’m feeling royal,” Scott mentioned for the duration of the KUWTK episode. “This whole being knighted ceremony to becoming a Lord is pretty amazing. I don’t really know what’s going on. I’m loving it. This is fantastic.”