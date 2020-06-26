Evelyn Lozada to Treat Fans to Feet Pictures in New OnlyFans Account

Instagram

Fans are apparently energized for it as 1 remarks, ‘Take me to the king righhhht now im prepared lifestyle is full,’ whilst a person else admits that ‘those feet flip me on fr.’

–

Evelyn Lozada joins the checklist of celebrities who produced OnlyFans account. The “Basketball Wives” star took to her Instagram account on Thursday, June 25 to share her new account on the platform which she will use to deal with her subscribers to several images of feet.

“Follow my foot journey & more on my @onlyfansofficial,” the VH1 star wrote on her webpage alongside a video of her feet within the water. Fans had been apparently energized for it as 1 commented, “Take me to the king righhhht now im ready life is complete.”

“Those feet turn me on fr,” a person else raved, with 1 individual incorporating, “You do have cute feet Ev.” A different individual wrote, “Evelyn foot fans are about to go crazy. The foot fans emerge.” Meanwhile, her daughter, Shaniece Hairston, left a bunch of laughing emojis in the comment segment.

&#13<br />

Evelyn later on even further elaborated her new venture in an Instagram Story clip. “Why is my daughter cracking up because I started an OnlyFans for my feet,” she stated within her car or truck with her daughter, however the latter was not on camera. “That’s right y’all these feet have ended up on websites. So if you like white toes, black toes, orange toes, French pedicured toes, click in.”

&#13<br />

Amid celebrities who produced an OnlyFans account had been Blac Chyna, Safaree Samuels and his wife Erica Mena. The former, nevertheless, was criticized for charging her supporters $50 for month to month subscription. “Black chyna: *charges $50 for her onlyfans* Me: I’m good luv, enjoy,” 1 stated. “blac chyna stupid ast if she think a Mf finna pay 127$ for 12months on her only fans & you only got one picture B***H FUCC YOU SMD you ugly,” one more wrote.

“damn who the f**k paying $50 for a black chyna only fans ?” 1 other wondered. “So apparently Blac Chyna made an Only Fans and it’s $50/month. F**k it, I got my stimulus check, I’m good for 24 months,” a person else stated, as an personal mocked her, “Blac Chyna gon have the audacity to charge $ 50 for her only fans when that s**t is somewhere online for free.” A single much more individual echoed, “People paying $50 to subscribe to Blac Chyna’s Only Fans when her s**t is all over google already.”