Evelyn Lozada Creates An OnlyFans Account For Her Feet

Roommates, it is starting up to sense like OnlyFans is getting a lot more and a lot more reputation. What started off off as a new application would seem like is getting to be common among individuals who… let us say are not shy on the web. A handful of superstars have jumped on the bandwagon, equally Safaree and Erica Mena have been extremely open up about getting an OnlyFans account. In the meantime, we have a new celeb that is not ashamed to say they are making an attempt a new aspect hustle far too!

Basketball Wives veteran, Evelyn Lozada took to instagram to allow the entire world know she’s acquired an OnlyFans website page and she ain’t ashamed to say it! The only variation is hers is extremely certain. In truth, she’s dedicating the account to her ft y’all! See her publish under:

And in advance of y’all start off, Evelyn also double downed and promoted her new aspect hustle on OnlyFans! See what she experienced to say in the online video update:

We all know you acquired to get it how you stay, so I’m not mad at this new gig! There is no phrase on how lengthy Evelyn will be carrying out her factor on her account but just putting up about it was plenty of to shake the desk! Several individuals have because arrive ahead stating that they’d been generating some severe funds with their new undertaking. We have viewed a bunch of celebs soar on the bandwagon, but ft is market material!

Permit us know if you are curious about her prospective posts.

