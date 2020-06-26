EU records first rise in asylum applications since height of 2015 migrant crisis: EASO

Applications for asylum in the European Union rose for the first since 2015 and the trend is anticipated to proceed regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic, the European Asylum Assistance Workplace (EASO) has stated.

EU member states reported an 11 per cent boost in the variety of asylum applications final yr — the first yearly rise since the height of the migrant and refugee crisis.

The boost is due in element “to a sharp rise in applicants from Venezuela (+103 per cent over 2018) and Colombia (+214 per cent over 2018),” the EASO stated.

“Some EU+ countries — such as Cyprus, France, Greece, Malta and Spain — received more asylum applications in 2019 than during the so-called migration crisis in 2015 and 2016,” it additional.

Germany processed 22 per cent of the 738,425 asylum applications recorded across the EU, followed by France (17 per cent), and Spain (16 per cent).

Syrians, Afghans and Venezuelans had been the most many candidates.

“A notable development in 2019 was the number and share of positive decisions granted to applications from Venezuela. The recognition rate for Venezuelans was 96 per cent in 2019, compared to just 29 per cent in 2018,” the EASO stated.

The boost in the variety of applications has enhanced also in 2020, with a 16 per cent rise recorded in the first two months of 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic has since led to a dramatic 87 per cent reduction.

“Only about 8,700 applications for international protection were registered in EU+ countries in April, the lowest since at least 2008,” the EASO mentioned.

But, it continued, “as national and travel restrictions begin to ease, EASO respects that asylum applications will begin increasing and return to pre-COVID-19 trends.”

“In May, asylum applications were already rising again, albeit slowly,” it additional.

A sharp boost in irregular border crossings was reported by Frontex for the Eastern Mediterranean route, with 83,300 in 2019 in contrast to 56,600 in 2018. This trend has positioned more strain on the Cypriot and Greek asylum and reception techniques.

The variety of irregular arrivals along the Western Balkan route a lot more than doubled in 2019, with Frontex reporting 15,150 arrivals, in contrast to about five,900 in 2018.