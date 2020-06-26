Environmental group attacks Norway plans for vast Arctic oil exploration

Norway”s plans for a significant growth of oil exploration in the Arctic Circle has been attacked by environmental campaigners who say it disregards a dedication to tackle climate transform.

Petroleum and Vitality Minister Tina Bru announced on Wednesday that the government would auction 136 licences for oil exploration, the vast bulk of which would be in the Barents Sea.

She mentioned in a written statement that exploration for new reserves was 1 of the pillars of Norway’s petroleum policy, incorporating: “We need new discoveries to maintain employment and value creation going forward.”

But Pals of the Earth known as the announcement a “free pass” for the country’s oil and gasoline marketplace, which has grow to be a significant supply of Norway’s wealth considering that substantive fossil fuel reserves have been identified in the North Sea in the late 1960s.

“If this goes by way of it puts us on a path that is in clear violation of the emission reductions that is required to accomplish the Paris agreement [on climate change],” mentioned Silje Inquire Lundberg, chair of the group, which is also recognized as the Norwegian Society for the Conservation of Nature.

“It also really shows that Norwegian politicians, well, they talk a good game on the international stage but when they come back home, they let our biggest polluter, which is the oil industry, get a free pass.”

The proposed licences announced on Wednesday would let exploration in uncharted components of the continental shelf off of Norway’s northern shoreline, which in accordance to the government suggests it is “most likely” to outcome in new discoveries.

Norway was 1 of the initially nations to ratify the 2015 Paris worldwide deal and has committed to have lowered its greenhouse gasoline emissions by 40% in 2030.

Most of its domestic power is by now developed from renewable sources, especially hydropower and wind farms.

But it is also Europe’s 2nd-greatest exporter of crude oil following Russia, which means Norway’s economic system contributes appreciably to worldwide carbon manufacturing.

Earlier this month Norway’s parliament agreed to tax breaks to shield its oil marketplace from crude costs that have plummeted as demand fell following the coronavirus outbreak.

But Lundberg mentioned help for the marketplace have been an encouragement to “keep having them explore for more and more petroleum.”