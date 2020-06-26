Emails Verifying Renewal To Be Sent To Minnesota Drivers Waiting On Their Tabs

MINNEAPOLIS () — Due to processing problems brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesota drivers even now waiting for their tabs will acquire an electronic mail as evidence of their registration until finally the tabs arrive.

The Minnesota Division of Public Security says that about seven,700 registration renewals that have been mailed in due to the fact May possibly have necessary even more processing. On the other hand, this processing could not be finished in latest weeks even though car solutions workers have been functioning from household without having entry to mailed-in paperwork.

To cover drivers impacted by this processing difficulty, officials are sending emails with a verification letter to individuals who’ve however to acquire their tabs. (If you mailed in your registration renewal additional than two weeks in the past and haven’t acquired your tabs however, you can report that right here.)

The verification letter can be presented to law enforcement in the occasion individuals impacted are pulled in excess of, officials say. The letter expires on Aug. 31.

The Public Security Division says it programs to mail all delayed registration tabs inside 4 to 6 weeks.