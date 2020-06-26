Eazy-E’s Daughters Bump Heads Over Megan Thee Stallion’s New Single!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Right after Reemarkable hopped on Instagram to vent her disappointment about not becoming in a position to clear her father’s music for her personal profession — her sister Ebie hopped on the internet to deny that Reemarkable is Eazy-E’s daughter and defend Megan Thee Stallion.

“I don’t know her, my father didn’t know,” Ebie mentioned. “And it’s really strange to me that every single time something that has to do with my dad comes up, she’s the first running to the internet to speak up, as if she’s the spokesperson for my father or family. It’s really, really f*cking weird — The only person who has been fighting, and is still fighting to this day, for my father’s estate is me. Me and my mother,” she continued.

