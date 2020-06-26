Eazy-E’s Daughters Bump Heads Over Megan Thee Stallion’s New Single!!

Right after Reemarkable hopped on Instagram to vent her disappointment about not becoming in a position to clear her father’s music for her personal profession — her sister Ebie hopped on the internet to deny that Reemarkable is Eazy-E’s daughter and defend Megan Thee Stallion.

“I don’t know her, my father didn’t know,” Ebie mentioned. “And it’s really strange to me that every single time something that has to do with my dad comes up, she’s the first running to the internet to speak up, as if she’s the spokesperson for my father or family. It’s really, really f*cking weird — The only person who has been fighting, and is still fighting to this day, for my father’s estate is me. Me and my mother,” she continued.

Reemarkable then responded to Ebie’s claims, accusing her of becoming jealous:

It is so unhappy that your personal blood can get on the net and test to bash you ’cause they jealous and envious of you. Ain’t you 30 many years previous? Every single time I get posted by a weblog, or I am on tv, or my music is performing very well, you get unhappy or depressed or mad — you and your momma. What is up with y’all? I am your sister. We ain’t family members, but we’re blood.”

Twitter weighed in on the beef. Several agreeing that Reemarkable seems to be just like her father, Eazy-E — a good deal far more than Ebie. Some accused Ebie of clout chasing.