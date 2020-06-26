Eastern Sierra Earthquake Sent Massive Boulders Crashing Onto Mount Whitney Hiking Trails – San Francisco

LONE PINE ( SF) — Additional than a dozen aftershocks to continued to ramble by means of the eastern Sierra close to Mount Whitney Thursday, forcing rangers to delay hunting for feasible victims and assessing the injury performed to many well known hiking trails by a five.eight earthquake that rocked the area.

The original quake struck at 10:40 a.m. in a rural spot of the Owens Valley Fault Method, which is regarded to sometimes make large quakes, close to the town of Lone Pine — about 45 miles east of Mount Whitney.

Although it induced small injury to structures in the rural area, the quake did rock the Whitney Portal campground spot. It has been followed by much more than two dozen aftershocks above the final 24 hrs ranging in magnitude from four.six to two.five.

The aftershocks delayed efforts to search for feasible victims Thursday morning. Rangers explained no a single has been reported missing but the spot is really well known with hikers. There had been 40 cars in the parking spot close to the Whitney Portal campgrounds at the time of the quake.

“After an evaluation by a U.S. Forest Service geologist this morning, the intention is to send in search and rescue teams and canines to check each of the debris fields,” in accordance to a release by the Inyo County Sheriff’s Division.

Search and rescue teams would emphasis on many locations of park.

“Aerial reconnaissance, as well as reports from hikers identified several additional slides,” the sheriff division explained. “One directly above Lone Pine Lake, one about a quarter of a mile above Long Pine Lake near the main trail and there were three slides on Mt. Whitney…It is unclear if the Mt. Whitney Trail has been damaged.”

Inyo County deputies did evacuate the well known Whitney Portal campground immediately after the quake. Deputies also posted on social media that Horseshoe Meadows Street was closed due to rocks and debris.

The Whitney Portal is the gateway to Mount Whitney, the highest level in the contiguous United States and is the trailhead for the Mount Whitney Trail.

Deslizamientos de Tierra en las Montañas de Lone Pine, tras Terremoto de M6.one en California, #US. (24.06.2020). #Earthquake #Nevada #Owens #Alico #Keeler #MT #Whitney #Sismo #Temblor #Landslide #zabedrosky By: Steven Wheeler ✓. pic.twitter.com/YdtWiOdjVF — �vid de Zabedrosky🌎 (@deZabedrosky) June 24, 2020

The quake was felt as far away as Bakersfield, Stockton and all through the Central Valley. The spot is positioned involving Sequoia Nationwide Park and Death Valley Nationwide Park.