Doja Cat Transforms Into Anime Superhero in Gucci Mane-Featuring Music Video for ‘Like That’

Weeks immediately after scoring her initially No.one on the Billboard Scorching 100 with the remix edition of 'Say So' featuring Nicki Minaj, the 'Juicy' rapper treats supporters to a new visual for the newest single off 'Hot Pink'.

Doja Cat is providing herself a heroine remedy. Virtually two weeks immediately after scoring her initially No.one single on the Billboard Scorching 100 for her remix collaboration with Nicki Minaj, the “Say So” hitmaker came out with a brand new video for “Like That”, her newest single off her breakthrough album “Hot Pink” that featured Gucci Mane.

Mixing reside-action and animation, the Thursday, June 25 promo presents the 24-12 months-previous raptress in white bikini top rated and matching thong. She completes her search with a pair of vinyl half-chaps in the similar shade. She is joined within a planet-painted blue area by 4 dancers sporting white cat masks.

It does not consider lengthy just before the scenes in the significantly less-than-3-minute visual alternate involving reside actions and animations. When the initially verse comes about, the “Juice” MC is transformed into an anime superhero with visual references to Naoko Takeuchi’s common series, “Sailor Moon”.

Doja’s collaborator Gucci, in the meantime, pops in half-way by the video. He raps his portion even though chilling upcoming to a convertible auto. As he rhymes along to the beat, Doja and her dancers display off their very best moves about him.

The music video came just days immediately after Doja fought towards allegations that she joined racist chat rooms in the previous. Addressing the scandal on Instagram Reside on June 23, she blasted haters, “The things, the verbal harassment, the physical harassment, that I could go through being in a crowd of white supremacists, who you think I’m so good friends with. It’s f**king ridiculous.”

“Your actions are stupid. You may not be stupid, you may be smart. But your actions are not telling. It just is what it is. You guys are f**king disappointing,” she continued to inform off people trying to cancel her. “This isn’t how you combat problems. And if you think it is, then you need to grow the f**k up, and I’m sorry. I’m sorry that you suck right now.”