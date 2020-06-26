Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Family Honors Beth Chapman 1 Year After Her Death

Beth Chapman stays in her family’s minds and hearts.

On Friday early morning, Beth’s daughter Cecily Chapman took to Instagram and shared a specific tribute to her mother on the anniversary of her passing.

As followers figured out, Cecily hosted a dawn hike at the Hanauma Bay Ridge Path in Hawaii to honor her beloved mother.

“#ForTheLoveofBeth 1 year sunrise hike,” she captioned her post while featuring an assortment of images from the walk that included yellow roses and a photo of Beth and Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman.

Cecily invited followers and followers to take part in the party previously in the 7 days. In followers, these who ended up not able to make it ended up even now equipped to take part by submitting a photograph with the #ForTheLoveofBeth hashtag.

“The paddle out will begin at 5:30 pm at Waimanalo Beach. Prayer will take place on the beach and in the water. Bring your boards and flowers so we can remember Mrs. Dog the right way,” she shared. “Not in Hawaii. Go on a walk, hike and take a picture. Let’s make it viral.”