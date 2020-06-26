Dixie Chicks drop ‘Dixie’ from name: meet The Chicks

Grammy-winning nation group The Dixie Chicks has dropped the word dixie from its title and will now be going by The Chicks.

The band’s social media accounts and site have been altered Thursday to reflect the new title for the band, which is manufactured up of Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines and Emily Strayer.

“We want to meet this moment,” read a statement on The Chicks’ site, which also mentioned that the trio recognizes the title was previously in use by a band in New Zealand.

“A sincere and heartfelt thank you goes out to ‘The Chicks’ of NZ for their gracious gesture in allowing us to share their name. We are honoured to co-exist together in the world with these exceptionally talented sisters.”

Dixie is usually employed as a nostalgic phrase or nickname referencing a romanticized portrait of the Civil War-era Southern United States, particularly the states that belonged to the Confederacy.

The Chicks, set to release their 1st new album in 14 many years up coming month, also shared a music video for their most up-to-date track, March March. It functions video clips and pictures from various demonstrations and protests more than the many years, which includes rallies in assistance of gay rights, demanding action on climate modify and these towards anti-Black racism and in assistance of Black Lives Matter throughout the world.

The Chicks’ title modify comes immediately after a current selection by nation group Lady Antebellum to proceed as Lady A, immediately after acknowledging the word’s association to the pre-Civil War time period in the United States and to slavery.

The group — comprising Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley — was speedily criticized when it emerged that Anita White, a Black funk, gospel and soul singer primarily based in Seattle, has been executing as Lady A for much more than two decades.

The Chicks are the ideal marketing female group in the U.S., with much more than 33 million albums offered, in accordance to the Recording Sector Association of America. Formed in Texas as a bluegrass act, the band hit industrial fame with its breakthrough album Broad Open Spaces. The band has won 13 Grammy Awards.

The trio was shunned by nation radio in 2003, immediately after lead singer Maines criticized then-president George W. Bush more than the Iraq War. The band responded to the backlash with the song Not Prepared to Make Great, and swept the Grammys in 2007, winning 3 of the leading all-genre classes.