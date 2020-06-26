Director Ciro Guerra Plans Lawsuit as He Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The ‘Waiting for the Barbarians’ helmer is preparing a authorized motion to very clear his title in the wake of accusations that he harassed and sexually assaulted many gals.

Oscar-nominated director Ciro Guerra has vehemently denied “grave accusations” of sexual misconduct produced by a team of nameless gals on the web.

The “Embrace of the Serpent” filmmaker located himself underneath scrutiny next the June 24, 2020 publication of an write-up on Volcanicas, an on the web Latin American feminist journal, in which 7 girls arrived ahead with promises of harassment, although an eighth alleged Guerra experienced sexually assaulted her.

The described victims had been not named, but web site editors discussed a variety of the gals recognized on their own as actresses in immediate interviews although yet another is a costume designer.

None of the girls pressed fees, but the incidents are explained to have taken area amongst 2013 and 2019, in towns like New York, Berlin, Germany, and Cartagena, Bogota, and Medellin in his indigenous Colombia.

Nevertheless, Guerra has firmly refuted the allegations produced versus him and is preparing to start authorized motion to very clear his title.

In a movie information posted in Spanish on the web, Guerra explained, “I want to state that the publication today of grave accusations in the online magazine Volcanicas… against me are completely false. I committed none of the falsehoods I am accused of.”

“In view of the nature and gravity of those accusations, I don’t have any other option but to pursue legal avenues to clear my name. I ask that you wait before passing judgment for justice to reveal the truth in this case.”

He included, “I like to say I’m sorry to all the people who have been affected by this article and having to read these horrific and false words. I have the peace of knowing that I am innocent.”

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=_Nd4lmQpDF4



The scandal emerges months right after Guerra’s most recent task, “Ready for the Barbarians“, starring Johnny Depp, Robert Pattinson, and Mark Rylance, was discovered to be skipping a theatrical launch and heading straight for houses in August 2020.