Demi Moore Lands Lead Role in Pandemic Thriller ‘Songbird’

WENN

The former ‘Charlie’s Angels’ actress has been confirmed to portray a essential character in the approaching pandemic-themed large-display undertaking about a killer virus.

–

Demi Moore has been tapped to star in pandemic-themed thriller “Songbird – one particular of the 1st movies to start manufacturing following the Covid-19 shutdown.

The star will be joined by Craig Robinson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Peter Stormare in the movie, that requires spot two many years into a pandemic which, following an original drop in scenarios, has spiked yet again, resulting in lockdowns to be reinstated as the virus continues to mutate.

Advised from street degree by means of the eyes of the characters, the movie centres on an important employee – a delivery guy dropping off products and hope during the city – who has a unusual immunity, but is unable to see his girlfriend throughout the crisis.

In accordance to , a plot description reads, “To be with the one he loves, he must overcome martial law, murderous vigilantes and a powerful, well connected family, helmed by a matriarch (played by Moore) who will stop at nothing to protect her family and maintain her way of life.”

The movie was set up by Adam Goodman and Andrew Sugerman from the corporation Invisible Narratives in partnership with Catchlight Studios and Michael Bay. Adam Mason is directing a script he co-wrote with Simon Boyes.

The publication reviews manufacturing on the undertaking will be moving forward with ease, due to the social distancing that will be current onscreen as nicely as on set, thanks to the film’s topic matter.