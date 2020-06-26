Decatur Popeyes Has Business License Revoked Due To Numerous Health Violations

TSR Foodies: The well being section is out, and examining on places to eat as a lot of spots are reopening for indoor eating. Y’all may well want to check out the scores fro some of your beloved places, Roomies, simply because this Popeyes just received its company license revoked.

In accordance to ABC 20 Information, a Decatur Popeyes is not about to be serving up any hen whenever shortly following the well being section foods several violations in the course of the spot. a report from the Macon County Health Section specifics far more than 5 violations in the keep.

Some of the violations include things like uncooked hen retained at unsafe temperatures, personnel not washing their fingers effectively, home fly and ran fly action, pink and black organic and natural issue located in the ice dispenser at the beverage station, and non-potable drinking water from ice buildup dripping into uncovered foods.

An staff at the spot reportedly mentioned the keep supervisor stop and the district supervisor was introduced in to deal with troubles, but it appears like points had been not up to well being section expectations. The staff also mentioned the cafe has numerous mechanical troubles.

The cafe is presently ready for a letter from the Macon County Health Section to reopen.